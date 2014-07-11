And then you either come back to your senses or—depending on how you see it—lose all sense of proportion once again. And you pick yourself up off the floor, check your watch to see how soon the next game will be on, and start chattering again. Because, of course, the World Cup actually produces the most valuable of human goods: story, conversation, and memory.

Some World Cups write a beautiful romance. That happened in 1966 when England won the tournament at home, an event Alistair Reid described beautifully in The New Yorker as “kind of national fairy tale that will take some forgetting, for, as things turned out, it had about it that incredible sporting perfection that always might, but seldom does, happen . . . a perfection that a goodly part of those who saw it felt they would nod over happily in their old age, smiling a secret, faraway smile.” It happened in 1998 in France. It was, as far as many were concerned, supposed to happen this year in Brazil.

More often, though, World Cups offer up more troubled stories. The 1978 World Cup in Argentina was a national triumph shot through with contradiction and terror, for the same regime that organized the event successfully on home turf was holding and torturing political prisoners within a few miles of the stadium—something Reinaldo Laddaga has recalled here. The last two World Cups offered up particularly generative moments of transgression: Zidane’s 2006 headbutt in the final game, and Suarez’s 2010 handball against Ghana. Because of their capacity to stir up intense and ongoing debate about justice and morality, those two events ultimately came to define the way many people will remember those World Cups.

What will we take from this tournament? The German and Argentine teams, of course, will have something to say about that. As is always the case by the time the final of the World Cup rolls around, most of us will watch as neutrals, just to enjoy the spectacle, or else find one reason or another to adopt one team as our own. There are various arguments on both sides these days: if you’d like to see the canonization of Messi, an Argentine victory is a necessity. If you want to celebrate the undeniable strength and beauty of football played at its highest, most intricate and disciplined level, you root for Germany. And there is the confusing, somewhat overwhelming, concatenation and sedimentation of feelings from earlier games in this tournament. As a fan of Belgium, am I mad at Argentina, or do I want them to win so that we lost to the ultimate champion? Do I pleasingly overcome ancient grudges against Germany, as Leon Krauze has argued we should, and admit that as a team they are just really awesome? There is both a kind of freedom in being able to make such choices, and at times a kind of disorientation about the fact that you can pick sides. Or maybe the smartest thing is just wait and see who wins, and then root for them, claiming that their victory was inevitable all along?

For fans of whatever team wins on Sunday, of course, very little about what has come before will probably matter: there will be joy, that feeling of being for a moment out of time, at the center of the universe, victors of the greatest competition on the planet. Those of us on the outskirts of those celebrations maybe able to absorb some of that joy, to enjoy the sight of a nation’s rapture, and to take solace in the one certainty that at the end of the World Cup there is always one country that can truly celebrate.