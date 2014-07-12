We did win that match, but Mulchrone’s vulgar jingoism has been punished ever since. West Germany had already won the Cup once before that year—“the miracle of Berne” in 1954—and they’ve won it twice since, though not since reunification, whatever the significance of that may be. Not only have England never won the Cup since, they’ve suffered one humiliation after another at the hands of Germany, too painful to list.

And as for Argentina! They won in 1978, when England failed for the second Cup in succession even to qualify, and then again in 1986. It was only four years after the Falklands War, and so the tension was acute when Argentina played England in the quarter-final in Mexico City in front of a crowd of 114,580.

Argentina won, of course. That was the game of Diego Maradona’s two goals, one wicked and one sublime. The first was what he later impiously called “the hand of god,” when he visibly (to everyone except the referee) punched the ball across the goal line, rather than kicking it as the rules suggest he should. Three minutes later he dribbled and swerved past five England players, including the hapless Peter Shilton in goal, to score one of the greatest goals ever seen.

But the match most indelibly etched in my memory is the Round of 16 game on June 30, 1998 when Argentina played England in St Étienne. Not that I was there. I was in western Bosnia, staying at the British Army base at Mrkonjić Grad where I was reporting for a London newspaper on how our brave lads were keeping the peace. (I should emphasize that this was after the savage fighting had ended, and I wasn’t a real war correspondent in any serious danger.)

We watched the match in the canteen, and in an atmosphere of emotional intensity I’ve never known at a stadium. The troopers of the Light Dragoons were Yorkshiremen and Geordies, Leeds and Newcastle supporters, and more loyal and ardent fans you will never meet. And so their exhilaration, elation and deflation was heard to bear and share.