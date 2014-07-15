In any case, the argument Democrats are making is about Ryan's actual blueprint. Not a hypothetically altered blueprint. The Medicare privatization plan was in the blueprint. So the question isn't whether he would've supported a heavily altered version of the Ryan budget but whether he agreed with almost everyone else in the Republican Party that the Ryan budget itself was the platonic expression of the party's policy agenda.

And we know exactly how he felt about it. Writing at Salon last week, Simon Maloy did the yeoman's work of finding all the wonderful things McConnell had to say about that plan on the Senate floor. More abstractly, McConnell has explicitly acknowledged that Republicans hope to roll back the New Deal consensus if they're ever given large enough majorities in Congress and the White House.

"We have elections in this country and the winners get to make policy and the losers go home," he explained on Kentucky radio in August of 2012. "And the Democrats have had Congress, sometimes with whopping majorities, most of the time since the New Deal. And that's a great disappointment—I think that's the reason the country has the kind of debt and deficit that it has, because we've not been able to secure the support of enough of the American people to have the kind of big majorities you need to kind of roll things back. Maybe some day we'll have that. I hope so."

So the record here is crystal clear. It's almost as clear as his position on the Affordable Care Act, which is that it should be repealed "root and branch." But in Kentucky, that would mean eliminating the state's popular insurance exchange, Kynect, and its successful Medicaid expansion. So McConnell is also trying to disclaim that position as well, suggesting—again, not credibly—that Kentucky could keep all of Obamacare's goodies even if Republicans repeal the law in its entirety. That swindle would be impossible to perpetrate under most circumstances, but McConnell's managed to pull it off because the Grimes campaign doesn't really want to make Obamacare an issue, even when they can use it to press their own advantage.

If you follow domestic politics closely, this is pretty disorienting. Its reminiscent of Mitt Romney's first debate with President Barack Obama, when he disavowed the fiscal agenda that defined his candidacy. At the time, Obama aides cited that about-face as one of the reasons Obama performed so poorly that night.