"[Progressives] say everything they’ve done in the past five years is a logical extension of the safety net," Ryan said. "If you liked Medicare, you’ll love Obamacare. But it hasn’t quite worked out that way. Instead, the people have resisted. And the Left is baffled. Why support the safety net but not progressivism? ... [Because] the safety net jibes with self-government; progressive bureaucracy does not. The one gives people more control over their lives, while the other takes it away."

Let's check in again 50 years from now, when Obamacare is as old and deeply rooted as Medicare is today. But when they were Obamacare's age, Medicare, and Social Security before it, were met with the very same kind of right-wing freakout that has for the time being rendered the concept of Obamacare unpopular. And while Obamacare is nominally unpopular, most of its beneficiaries—including 74 percent of Republican beneficiaries—are satisfied, according to a Commonwealth survey. Some of these people likely don't realize that their coverage is Obamacare, and thus still claim to dislike the law. But that's only a testament to conservative messaging and liberal squeamishness, not to the failings of the program. They like Obamacare and would be upset about what would happen if Republicans repealed it. Which is to say that Obamacare's already more like Medicare today than Ryan would have you think. Not just because it's embedded itself in the firmament of American social policy, but because, in Ryan's words, it "gives people more control over their lives." Earlier this year, we learned that one of the law's most pronounced effects will be to weaken the link between employment and health insurance, allowing many more people than expected to leave jobs they dislike, whether to retire early or pursue other careers or interests. Just like Social Security and Medicare do. Ryan and the rest of the GOP were furious.

In attempting to distinguish between the two programs in this way, though, Ryan concedes that the social contract underlying Social Security and Medicare is fundamentally fair. Just not so fair that they don't require precisely the kinds of dramatic reforms he proposes for them.

"Social Security and Medicare are going broke—they’ve been going broke for years," Ryan claimed, undeterred by the somewhat self-refuting nature of the statement.

Ironically, as he was giving the speech, serious health wonks elsewhere were thumbing through the latest update from the Congressional Budget Office, which concluded that the slowing growth of health spending will leave Medicare solvent until 2030, five years longer than previously expected. This is part of an ongoing trend that former CBO director, and Obama's first Office of Management and Budget director, Peter Orszag called the "biggest fiscal policy development in the past three decades."

In the face of this evidence, Ryan has made no revisions to his basic view of what should happen to Medicare.

"Every idea I’ve proposed would give people more control over their future," he said. "They paid in all these years so they would have health insurance. Why not let them choose their health insurance? More choice means more control, which means more freedom. The argument for conservatism isn’t just that it’s more efficient—it’s the heart of self-government. And the problem with progressivism isn’t just that it’s more expensive. The problem is it undermines self-government."

Setting aside the fact that Obamacare is also designed to let people choose from among many health plans, I have some great news for Ryan. Seniors on Medicare can choose their health insurance too, and many of them do. Almost a third of beneficiaries opt into Medicare Advantage instead of the government payer. But of course that's not what Ryan has in mind. He wants to fuse these programs—to make Medicare just like Obamacare (while repealing Obamacare itself for undermining self-government), and thus hasten the decline of the government payer.

But he wanted to do these things before health spending slowed, and he wanted to do them back when the stated objective of the Republican policy agenda was shrinking government to knock people out of the giant hammock the safety net has supposedly come to resemble. "Self-government under the rule of law" had nothing to do with it, until Ryan realized his old ideas needed new packaging.