At 78, one can expect good days and bad, or good mornings and drab weeks. After Blue Jasmine, Woody Allen owes us nothing. That was among his best pictures. Even now, he is at work on an untitled project for 2015. So it may just be paying his debt to time, or conforming to the sadder laws of nature, but Magic in the Moonlight is awful and unnecessary. There is no magic, no moonlight, no chemistry, and no impediment to 98 minutes seeming like a day and a half. The old question returns (after the burst of raw energy from Cate Blanchett): How or why does Allen keep making pictures when he seems so unimpressed by people and so indifferent to the medium? Maybe a 78-year-old guesses his only trick is getting up every day.

The titles tell us we’re in Berlin in 1929, and then in the south of France. The mouth is ready to water. But Berlin proves no more than a dash of Ute Lemper and a very matter-of-fact magic act where a magician who goes by the stage name “Wein Ling Soo” (makes an elephant disappear and transports himself from a sarcophagus to a nearby chair). There are warnings: the audience for Wein's audience sits in its seats, without wonder or hope; the tricks are filmed in a cursory way; the panache of the last great age of wishful magic, hypnotism, and spiritual communication is simply not there in Allen’s film. (If you want to feel what’s missing, just look at the Dr. Mabuse films Fritz Lang was making in Germany at the time.) This was an age of subverted nature. People flew; science was advancing; atoms were about to be split; an absurd Bavarian painter might rule the world. Reality was trembling in alarm and uncertainty.

Magic in the Moonlight has no intimation of this. Instead, its Oriental magician—Wein—proves to be Stanley Crawford (Colin Firth), a charmless autocrat, who has slipped away from his tour to help a friend expose a young woman who is asserting spiritualist powers in the south of France. The woman is Sophie, and Emma Stone is pretty and eager and energetic in the role, but she is unattended by mysterioso or the hint of uncanny insight. I don’t hold that against her. Call it bad luck to be cast in this film. Call it worse than that when there is no chemical charge between her and Firth. This is a trivial, flimsy story—and you don’t need me to tell you what is going to happen—but why make the film unless the two leads are going to shake in the same breeze?

One plain form of magic, as in irrational rapture, is how Woody Allen gets these people to play in his films. Marcia Gay Harden is in this picture—I’m sure of it, though I can’t recall a single thing she does a day after seeing it. The great Eileen Atkins plays Stanley’s wise aunt, only to endure prolonged, lugubrious dialogue scenes with him where the actress (now 80) seems agitated by the thought that at her age the scene ought to gather pace. But there is talk here as dull as United Nations translations, in which the “point” of the film is worn to a blunt stub. Then where is the moonlight, and why has cinematographer Darius Khondji been hired to photograph the south of France when Allen can hardly seem bothered with it? Khondji is a master, but his preferred mood is Se7en and Amour even more than Midnight in Paris.