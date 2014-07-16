Jill Abramson won’t say she was fired because of sexism. But in speaking out in women’s magazines and speaking to female reporters, she may be trying to communicate that women in media do need a boost. Abramson gave her first big interview since being ousted from The New York Times to Cosmo, and on Tuesday, Cosmo’s website posted excerpts from the piece.

Cosmo doesn’t seem the obvious magazine for Abramson to talk to first. Though the monthly women’s mag has, under Editor-in-Chief Joanna Coles, begun focusing more on work and career issues, it’s still known best for sex tips and health advice; the last three issues have featured Megan Fox, Katy Perry, and model Chrissy Teigen on the cover.

But is Abramson making a point of speaking only with women? In text messages later tweeted by her daughter, Abramson wrote, on her spate of media appearances this month: “Reporters I won’t talk to say media blitz of course. No one notices I’m just choosing women I think kick ass to do the interviews.”

Why I have the best Mom ever pic.twitter.com/qoo10zfge4 — Cornelia (@CorneliaLG) July 16, 2014

This week, she’s scheduled to talk to Greta Van Susteren on Fox News; Katie Couric at Yahoo News; and Pat Kiernan and Rita Cosby on their radio show, “The Ride Home.” (“Kick ass” is a label that knows no political bounds, apparently.)