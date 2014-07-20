Just when the news out of Eastern Ukraine couldn’t get any worse, it did. Separatists controlling the area of the MH17 wreckage have declared that they can only ensure international investigators will have access to the crash site if Ukraine agrees to a truce: “We declare that we will guarantee the safety of international experts on the scene as soon as Kiev concludes a ceasefire agreement," said Andre Purgin, a senior leader of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic. The declaration amounts to blackmail, as Nina Ivanovna put it. The separatists are holding the bodies of MH17 passengers hostage in exchange for territory.

It appears that the bodies are in fact being held hostage on board refrigerated train cars bound for an undisclosed location, BBC reports. The vicinity around MH17 remains unsecured, the black boxes are likely in the hands of rebels, and experts arriving at the scene have been greeted with gunfire. For the past few days, shelling has continued in the area around the crash site as the Ukrainian army has pressed forward with its anti-terrorist operation. In Kiev, the incident has radicalized politics: “‘peace talks’ have become a toxic term for Ukrainian politicians. Kiev's political class wants to win this war on the battlefield, not at the negotiating table,” Maxim Eristavi reports.

The leaders of Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. have called for a ceasefire that could play into the hands of the separatists, affording them time to cover their tracks and consolidate forces; that's why the rebels are calling for a truce. In remarks on Thursday in response to the news of MH17, both President Barack Obama and President Vladimir Putin called for an immediate ceasefire in Eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko did the same on Friday on the phone with Vice President Joe Biden.

The aim of a new ceasefire would be to make sure peripheral fighting does not impact the site of the wreckage and that international investigators can safely get to Donetsk, and to stop clashes that continue to claim lives in the east. All are unquestionably imperative measures to achieve, but declaring a ceasefire is unlikely to do so.