In the nineteenth century, wet nurses could advertise their services in community newspapers or ask local doctors to spread the word. “During the heyday of wet nurse advertising in the 1850s, 1860s, and 1870s, women typically emphasized four qualities: good health, upstanding character, plentiful milk, and milk that was fresh,” Janet Golden wrote in A Social History of Wet Nursing in America. One wet nurse advertising her services in the Philadelphia Public Ledger in 1837 described herself as “a healthy young English woman having abundance of milk,” promising that she “has nothing to engage her time except her own child which is three months old.” So high was the demand that nineteenth-century wet nurses had their pick of families to work for; according to a 1886 article in Popular Science Monthly, “The search for a wet-nurse is one of the most disheartening. The supply is in no way proportioned to the demand.”

Wet nursing was not without complications. While modern mothers might worry about their babies getting the right nutrients, upper-class English mothers fretted that the wet nurse would transmit some moral failing or lower-class value. Mrs Beeton’s Book of Household Management advised women to put up their wet nurses in their own homes, if possible, in order to monitor their behavior and ensure they conformed to Victorian codes of virtue and chastity. Not that her physical state could be ignored: According to Mrs. Beeton, families should look for a wet nurse with a “clear open countenance,” “a natural vigor” at meal times and “full, round, and elastic” breasts.

It was only toward the end of the nineteenth century that wet nursing began to fall out of fashion in the Western world. In the early and middle decades of the twentieth century, mothers in newly prosperous societies found themselves with more time on their hands, some of which they chose to invest in child-rearing; they became less inclined to pass off child-related chores, including breastfeeding. Inventions like the baby bottle and commercial formula in the early 1900s also offered alternatives to women who didn’t want to outsource the feeding of their babies but couldn’t or didn’t want to breastfeed.

In non-Western parts of the world, however, wet-nursing continued—creating distinct cultural structures and associations. In many parts of the Islamic world, where sisters and female friends traditionally nurse each other’s children, unrelated babies who breastfeed from the same woman enter into a special lifelong relationship as “milk kin,” and are forbidden from marrying each other. Remco Ensel, an anthropologist at the Free University in Amsterdam, observed a similar pattern in contemporary pre-Saharan Morocco.“In Morocco, like in North Africa or the Islamic world, co-lactation involves legal obligations,” he wrote in an email. “Milk children and milk mothers become ‘related,’ which implies that the incest taboo applies. In Morocco, it was used in tribal peace arrangements and in villages to cement patron-client relations.” Cross-feeding can strengthen ties among friends, too; according to a Moroccan proverb, “He who has no milk, has no friend.”

Alma Gottlieb, a cultural anthropologist currently based at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, raised her own family among the Beng of the Ivory Coast in the 1990s—where cross-nursing is as casual as baby-sitting. “It’s not that every baby is breastfed by every woman,” she told me over the phone. “But if the biological mother isn’t around, any mother who happens to be breastfeeding will feel comfortable picking up the baby. It might be an aunt or cousin or sister, but it might happen to be someone who’s not related. It's a cliché that it takes a community to raise a child, but they take it literally.” If there are no breastfeeding mothers in the vicinity, even a woman who isn’t lactating can step in. “Any mother who’s around might just give the baby her breast: The sucking mechanism will help the baby calm down even though no milk is coming out—like a pacifier.” Anthropologists have observed cross-nursing in contemporary North Africa, too.

We are, of course, a long way from embracing the idea of cross-nursing. Newspapers and magazines sporadically report on a “rise” of wet nurses in western countries, but these accounts tend to rely on a few anecdotes and seem most interested in gawking. The primary deterrent is understandable incredulity, inflected with the ick factor. A “Good Morning America” host can hardly keep the skepticism out of her voice as she reports on a pair of best friends who “share everything—even what many people consider the most intimate act between a mother and child: breastfeeding.” “The majority of moms,” she hastens to add, “feel uncomfortable—even repulsed—by the idea.” In an article on milk banks, Salon asks, “Isn’t asking another woman to lactate for your child kind of … weird?” The Daily Mail deems it “incredible” that a woman who came upon her friend breastfeeding her child didn’t mind “such an intrusion on the sacred bond between mother and child.” Salma Hayek provoked international uproar when she breastfed a starving baby while on a humanitarian mission to Sierra Leone. In 2003, an Oklahoma woman was charged with “outraging public decency” for breastfeeding a crying baby without the mother’s consent.

And there are sensible reasons for the taboo, as well. Diseases like tuberculosis, HIV, herpes, and syphilis can all be transmitted through breast-feeding. Research has shown that breastfeeding can lessen a woman’s risk of developing ovarian and breast cancer, Alzheimer’s, and osteoporosis—not to mention the benefit of the intense mother-child bonding that many women experience as a result of breastfeeding. Issues of class can’t be ignored, either; wet nurses have traditionally come from lower socio-economic backgrounds, and hiring a wet nurse could raise issues similar to those that arise around organ donation (or purchase) or surrogacy.

But ten years ago, eating your own placenta would have been unthinkable. Twenty years ago, only a hippy would give birth at home. Our ideas about how to give birth and raise babies are anything but fixed—and if breast milk is as miraculous as doctors claim, perhaps it’s time to make some milk kin of our own.