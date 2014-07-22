Feeling hot? It's not just the time of year and it's not just you. Yesterday scientists announced that June was the world's warmest on record. And it came right after the warmest May ever:

Right now, western U.S. is breaking a lot of new records of its own. Washington is battling its largest wildfire in its history. Meanwhile, California is in the middle of its driest year in history, which has already cost the state $2.2 billion in losses.

California has likewise responded with some unprecedented tactics: The state has asked residents to reduce their water intake by 20 percent, while approving its first fine for water wasters who excessively use water for their lawns. The drought has also pitted agriculture against the oil and gas industry. Heeding public concern that fracking risks contaminating underground aquifers, California’s Division of Oil and Gas and Geothermal Resources has ordered some companies to temporarily halt some operations.