On Friday, Senator Elizabeth Warren delivered an animated speech at Netroots Nation, urging the raucous crowd to fight for progressive priorities. “This is the future of America,” she said. “This is where we decide that we the people will fight for what we believe in. We’re going to do this and we are going to win.” For liberals who watched, it was hard not to come away re-energized for the midterm elections.

But despite the soaring rhetoric, Warren’s speech also illustrated a growing problem for the Democratic Party: Their ideas are growing stale. In her speech, Warren declared support for a long list of progressive priorities, including tough financial regulation, policies to combat climate change, raising the minimum wage, the rights of labor unions, an affordable college education, a secure retirement, and immigration reform. The purpose of Warren’s speech was meant to rally the party base, not to propose new policy solutions. But even if she had wanted to include specific policy solutions, it's not exactly clear what she might have offered: On the issues Warren outlined, Democrats are short on far-reaching, fresh ideas.

Republicans, by contrast, have actively been taking on these matters. Senator Marco Rubio has led the charge. He has proposed reforming Social Security by opening up government retirement plans to all Americans, eliminating payroll taxes for those over the age of 65, and means-testing. To combat poverty, he wants to combine all anti-poverty spending into a Flex Fund and distribute to the states as well as convert the Earned Income Tax Credit into a wage subsidy. Last week, Rubio introduced a bill with Senator Mark Warner that would allow students to pay back their student loans as a fixed percentage of their income each month. Rubio is also working with Senator Mike Lee on a tax plan that would expand the child tax credit and, with Representative Paul Ryan, on an Obamacare replacement. Some of Rubio’s proposals are good ideas. Many of them aren’t. But he has spent the past year giving wonky policy speeches, and laying the groundwork for his domestic policy platform.

He’s not alone in the Republican Party, either. Senator Rand Paul has done considerable work on prison reform. He’s been very active on civil liberties—NSA spying being the most prominent—as well. On Thursday, Paul Ryan is releasing his own anti-poverty agenda. Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal has also released an Obamacare replacement, although it received tepid support even among conservatives.