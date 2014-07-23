However, for all the advances, we also saw new problems throughout the past year. The conservative goal of defunding the CFTC is starting to show real effects. There simply isn’t enough staff or funding for the CFTC to accomplish its goals, which in turn puts it under even more critical scrutiny. Even the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Financial Regulatory Reform Initiative is arguing, in their recap of the past year, that we need to independently fund these regulatory agencies rather than leave them in their current state.

Also, the issues where regulators are reluctant to take strong action are becoming increasingly apparent. As Marcus Stanley of Americans for Financial Reform told me, “regulators have not fulfilled their statutory mandates to ban incentive pay that encourages inappropriate risk-taking, impose appropriate limits on the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending powers, bring real accountability to the credit rating agencies, and simplify the structure of global Wall Street mega-banks to ensure that they can be resolved safely. Even their initial proposals in these areas are inadequate.” Whether and how Congress forces regulators to act on these key points will determine the shape of financial reform.

Meanwhile, the infighting between regulators will become more intense, as critics and conservatives move their core arguments away from the popular CFPB towards the Financial Stability Oversight Council. FSOC is already fighting to push reforms of the dangerous short-term lending facilities and require additional financial firms to follow stronger rules, and it is facing major resistance. How this plays out will determine whether or not the shadow banking industry is put into check.

People are starting to look beyond the immediate response to the financial crisis that Dodd-Frank was meant to address, towards how the financial markets work within our economy. Even President Obama is saying that we need “a banking system that is doing what it is supposed to be doing to grow the real economy” and calling for "further reforms." Issues like how financial firms own real commodities like aluminium and whether the Post Office should offer simple bank accounts blew up over the past year, and made everyone realize the battle is beyond the problems exposed by the financial crisis.

However, another interesting development is the Tea Party narrative officially absolving Wall Street from any and all dubious activity or need for reform. You can see this in Representative Jeb Hensarling's recent speech, where he mocks the idea that “an alchemy of Wall Street greed, outsized risk and massive Washington de-regulation almost blew up the planet” as false. In recent years Republicans would at least reference the idea that some reforms were needed, even if they were minimal. That is no longer in play.

Suderman and other critics are wrong in arguing that there’s no logic behind Dodd-Frank. Dodd-Frank was to port the regulatory system of banks that had kept the economy working during the Golden mid-century period over to the capital markets that have exploded in the past 30 years. This process is slowly working, in starts and stops, and the important thing is to continue to guide it going forward. It took a generation to deregulate and create this system; to put a proper system of regulations back in place won’t happen in one short period.