The oil boom that has anointed the U.S. the top exporter in the world has led to an astounding increase in the amount of the flammable liquid being transported on the country's railways: The number of train cars moving crude oil in America has increased 4,500 percent since 2008.

But the quality of the trains themselves has not kept pace. The National Transportation Safety Board has long considered the most common model of car that carries North Dakota's shale oil to be “susceptible to damage and catastrophic loss of hazardous material." In 2013, 1.2 million gallons of oil spilled from train cars in the U.S.—more than every year since 1975 combined.

On Wednesday—almost a year since a train carrying oil from North Dakota exploded in Quebec, Canada, killing 47 people—the Department of Transportation took a step toward rectifying the problem with a set of proposed regulations that would require sturdier train cars, better braking, lower speed limits, and increased transparency from the industry.

The rules require that the improved brakes and walls be implemented by 2015. The DOT is phasing out the older tank car models within two years, unless they are retrofitted.