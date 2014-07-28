A Most Wanted Man is dense, grim, and set to be rooted in disappointment; it has a tortuous narrative line best understood in reference not to life, but to the preferred routines of espionage movies—John le Carré material, if you like, in which, gradually, the skull of misanthropy and betrayal will stare through the pulpy texture of inadequate lives. Going in to see the film on its first weekend, it was plain that no one in the story was “wanted,” except in the bleakest way. Instead, the audience’s desire was fixed on the lead actor, Philip Seymour Hoffman, wanting to make a tribute out of his last complete film. He is magnificent (of course—he usually was), but magnificence here has a disconcerting atmosphere. Is this great acting or his own despair? We can salute Hoffman, but don’t expect him to wave back or offer encouragement.

I won’t attempt to tell the story of the film. It’s far more instructive to say that Hoffman is pretending to be a German security man, the head of a small team that hopes to forestall plots like those of September 11. It is a given that this rueful mastermind, the one source of humane intelligence in the movie, will be confounded and destroyed. Against the grain of everything his character knows and attempts, he suspects this fate. He might guess that the appointed betrayer will be his most trusted aide, an attractive woman, Erna (played by Nina Hoss), who attends him like a wife or a mother. At the heart of the film is the way she looks at him: Fond, pained, and as aware of an inevitable ending as any nurse watching an invalid. His character, Gunther, mutters gruffly that she is his type. From time to time, as if in his sleep, he touches her, not with anything like hope, but simply to register that trust and company might have existed once upon a time.

Gunther is pledged to a theory that care, patience, and a faith in human nature may solve the struggle between Islamic terror and what we call our security people. (You will know them from their drained, haggard look.) Hoffman’s Gunther is a deeper wreck, already, dragging himself into the frame of his movie. He is more overweight than Hoffman had ever been. He smokes and drinks relentlessly. He is bereft of any thought of glamor, charm, or heroism. It is as if he is telling us, “You must not take me as a lead actor any more than Gunther can look at Erna with comfort or pleasure.” He is certain of what is coming and the certainty may be close to 300 pounds.

If you wish to preserve the decorous gap between an actor and his roles, you can tell yourself that this is simply Hoffman’s great skill in bringing Gunther to life, but then notice how Gunther conducts himself toward death. Was it by professional chance that the workaholic Hoffman found himself cast as so many suicidal characters, or was there a gravitational pull in his presence—the fatigue with which he lets his terrible stomach appear on screen, the fidelity with which his unsmiling hangdog air waits to be punished—that was insistent in film after film? Is that “casting,” or is it his depressed being taking charge of one project after another?