How many times have Republicans blocked Democratic legislation during the Obama presidency under the guise of concern about the long-term debt? Too many to count. This tactic has reduced growth and inhibited a stronger economic recovery, but what makes it especially cynical is that Republicans don’t care about the deficit or the debt. Their voting records prove it.

Yes, the GOP plays lip service to the deficit, and a few GOP legislators—like Senator Tom Coburn and Representative Justin Amash—are actually committed to deficit reduction. But most congressional Republicans, particularly those in the House, have no problem with voting for legislation that increases the deficit. In fact, since January 1 of this year they’ve passed a number of different bills that increase the long-term debt by nearly $800 billion (nearly a trillion dollars if you factor in interest costs). To put that in perspective, the federal government spent $850 billion on Medicare and Medicaid combined in 2013.

Here are five deficit-increasing policies that the House GOP has passed:

Tax Extenders, $534 billion

These are tax breaks, mainly for businesses, that expired at the end of 2013. Congress has typically extended them each year, but legislators on both sides of the aisle have sought a permanent solution. In the Senate, Democrats have proposed making nearly all 50 of the expired tax breaks permanent without a spending offset. House Republicans, meanwhile, have proposed much the same for many of these tax breaks. For instance, the House GOP voted to expand an R&D tax credit that will add $156 billion to the deficit over the next ten years. Another one, a tax break for bonus depreciation, would cost $287 billion. Thus far, the House has already voted to extend and/or expand tax extenders at a ten-year cost of $534 billion. They are scheduled to take up two more in the fall that would bring that to more than $600 billion.