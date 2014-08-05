If you want proof that the politics of climate change are shifting, pay close attention to what Rick Scott has been saying in Florida lately. Scott, who is running for reelection as Florida’s governor, has always denied climate change science. Except now he is reluctant to publicly admit this position, four years after he once said he was not “convinced that there’s any man-made climate change.”

In May, Scott hesitated to answer a question about man-made climate change, beyond saying, “I’m not a scientist.” Since then, he has gone from ignoring scientists who requested to meet with him to agreeing to a personal discussion, thanks to additional pressure from his opponent Charlie Crist. On the same day Next Generation—Tom Steyer’s political group—announced it would target Scott’s record, the GOP governor tried to bolster his environmental credentials by pledging a new fund to aid conservation efforts and to target polluters.

What changed? Scott’s electorate includes coastal residents who face the front lines of global warming. And as Floridians experience climate change first hand, their understanding of the threat changes. Rather than looking at it as a far-away issue, they begin to feel the impacts in their livelihoods and homes. It’s no wonder that the Republican governor considers it bad politics to dismiss sea level rise when Florida’s entire south coast faces crucial decisions of how to adapt to the changing climate. Outside spending from Steyer has helped to bolster this message, after years of lopsided political spending from fossil fuel groups.

One example of where Florida is hurting now is how property and construction have become too risky for insurers. According to the state-created storm risk management center, a growing number of insurance companies have exited the market entirely. Climate change and its related extreme weather both factored into that decision.