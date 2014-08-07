When Congress left town last week without passing legislation to address the border crisis, Republicans immediately pointed fingers at the Democrats. "If President Obama needs these resources, he will urge Senate Democrats to put politics aside, come back to work, and approve our bill," House Speaker John Boehner said. But there’s an important reason why the Democrats are opposed to the bill Boehner and Co. passed: It would prevent many Honduran, Guatemalan, and Salvadoran children from receiving asylum, which is not something the U.S. has granted to many Central Americans over the years—not compared to most other countries, anyway.

Between 2003-2012, the U.S. granted asylum to more than 250,000 people from more than 100 countries, according to the most recent data available from the Department of Homeland Security. Less than 4 percent came from Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala combined, while more than a quarter came from China.

But the number of Central Americans receiving asylum is indeed rising. Fiscal 2013 saw the number of "credible-fear" declarations—the first step in seeking asylum—nearly triple to 36,026 over the previous year, according to the Wall Street Journal. That prompted the usual fear-mongering from Republican politicians. "In a reflection of the Obama administration's undermining of the enforcement of our immigration laws, these credible-fear claimants almost always get approved and are released into our communities," Representative Jason Chaffetz said during a House committee hearing in December. Such rhetoric only got worse during this year's border crisis, a surge of more than 57,000 migrant children that's certain to cause yet another spike in credible-fear declarations.

Assuming, that is, that the migrants are even given a chance to do so. Some Republicans would rather send them back as soon as possible.