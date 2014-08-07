But you actually have to re-enroll every year. And there’s no guarantee that a) your existing plan will still be available, b) its premiums won’t increase, or c) the government’s contribution to your premium won’t fall.

Items a) and b) will be familiar to anyone who’s purchased insurance before. Item c) is an artifact of the formula the government uses to calculate subsidy values. Congress understandably didn’t want to structure premium assistance in a way that encouraged people to buy the most expensive plans on offer. So they tied it to the cost of something less prone to inflation, called the “benchmark plan,” which is the second-lowest cost silver-plated available in a particular exchange. If the benchmark plan doesn’t change then neither do the relative subsidy values. But if the law works as expected, and lower-cost plans become available on the market, then the value of the subsidy will decrease relative to the cost of your plan.

That means beneficiaries who do the easy thing and re-enroll automatically are likely to discover at some point in 2015 that they’re on the hook for more money than they were this year. Others, who decide to initiate the Healthcare.gov process all over again, might find cheaper plans, but those plans might not carry the same cost-sharing arrangements or provider networks that their current plans do.

This is not a glitch, like the Healthcare.gov software failure or the provision of the law that unintentionally withholds subsidies from the families of people whose employers offer them, and only them, affordable coverage. It’s a natural outgrowth of the scheme. It’s one of the many concessions liberals made to conservative Democrats and that conservative Democrats in turn made in a doomed attempt to entice Republicans to support the ACA and avoid the smear that they supported a government takeover of health care.

It’s a relic of the ACA’s conservative design—the same template Republicans still envision for Medicare. When they inevitably use tales of frustration over this issue to attack Obamacare, it will be disingenuous. But that will be little solace to the administration and the Democrats who voted for the law. And in the short term there isn’t much they can do about it.