The smartest, least dishonest argument you’ll hear from Halbig Truthers goes something like this: The statutory text of the Affordable Care Act can only be read one way, and by that reading, the government isn’t authorized to provide subsidies to beneficiaries in states that didn’t set up their own exchanges. Did the bill’s authors intend to do this? Probably! But we can’t really say for sure, and in any case, it shouldn’t matter much. It’s not insane to think Congress meant to induce states to set up their own exchanges, and used the subsidies as a carrot to encourage them to do so. And that explanation is most compatible with the wording of the section of the bill we’re focused on. QED.

This is a stretch for a lot of reasons, starting with the assumption that the ACA can only be read one way. But it also requires assuming that the bill’s authors—and the Democrats who voted for it, and the reporters who covered it, and the economic analysts who scored it, and the advocates who scrutinized it—all misunderstood what they were doing, and needed a handful of conservative lawyers trying to destroy Obamacare to explain it to them more than a year after the fact.

One of the central players in this drama was the Congressional Budget Office, and we know the analysts there never imagined Congress intended to condition subsidies on states setting up their own exchanges. Two weeks ago, Talking Points Memo’s Dylan Scott wrote a good, thorough story about how CBO always treated it as a given that ACA subsidies would be available in every state, and scored the bill as such. Even if it would’ve ultimately changed nothing about their modeling, it really is a big stretch to posit that CBO’s principal analysts wouldn’t have recognized the law’s core benefit as part of a very high-stakes incentive system.

The problem is that CBO’s cost estimates don’t actually harm the smart Halbig-Truther argument, because the Truthers have insulated themselves from having to contend with almost anything CBO did. If CBO assumed subsidies would be available in every state, it’s because CBO assumed all states would respond to the incentive and set up their own exchanges. Or perhaps that CBO analysts just made lazy assumptions without reference to the bill text. Garbage in, garbage out.