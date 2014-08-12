Robin Williams plays a doctor who has spent years in research and now—the time is 1969—needs another job. He has had little hands-on experience with patients and is hired reluctantly by a hospital in the Bronx that deals with the mentally incapacitated. Many of them are victims of the encephalitis epidemic that began in Europe in 1916-17 and swept the world in the 1920s. They are mute and virtually immobile, frozen in various stances. Williams is determined to crack the carapace of ice that surrounds these people.

When L-DOPA is discovered—the heroes who discovered it are not named—he persuades the hospital's chief to let him use it. In time all the post-encephalitic patients recover completely. What is not foreseen is that, in further time, the efficacy of the drug wears off. All the patients slip back into their previous state. The film's most terrible moment is when the principal patient, as he is receding into immobility, manages to say, "Learn from me. Learn from me." His plea becomes emblematic for our age, an appeal to science that goes beyond his particular affliction.

This man is the principal patient because the most attention is paid to him. Robert De Niro plays him. As Dustin Hoffman did with autism in Rain Man, De Niro has evidently studied the relevant symptoms and reproduces them chillingly. Where De Niro is not as good as he might be, or used to be, is in the "normal" weeks when he can speak and move and live more or less like anyone else. De Niro doesn't suggest a man who has lived through the experience of being shut in and shut off for decades. He's more like someone who has just come to after an anesthetic.

His mother, loyal and perceptive, is played by Ruth Nelson, who was one of the founding members of the Group Theater in 1930. (I saw her first in Waiting for Lefty, 1935.) She was always a good actress and has done nothing but grow. Here she makes a woman out of what might have been a stereotype.

John Heard enriches his role as the obstinate head of the hospital. Obviously there has to be some obstacle to Williams's ideas, or everything would proceed too smoothly. Zaillian tried to write the part as intelligent opposition, not a stock stuffy dolt, and Heard fulfills it.