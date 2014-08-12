Like so many other people shocked and saddened by the news about Robin Williams, I thought immediately of his most memorable moments on film—the radio riffs from Good Morning Vietnam, the therapy sessions in Good Will Hunting, the celebrity impersonations in Aladdin. Yes, Aladdin. I know, it’s a Disney cartoon. But Williams’ turn as the voice of the genie was comic genius. I always thought animation was the only art form that could possibly keep up with such a quick, unpredictable mind.

Sometimes it’s difficult to separate the performer and the script. With Williams, those distinctions didn't seem so necessary. The high-energy, manic characters he played were seamless extensions of the comedy style that first helped him break into show business. Screenwriters knew this and treated him accordingly. The scripts for “Mork and Mindy,” the comedy that first brought him to national attention, reportedly had blank pages here and there—places where the writers figured they’d just let him improvise. It was a good idea.

Williams was not just a comic, of course. He won acclaim and at one point an Academy Award for his dramatic portrayals: The mischievous, tender teacher in Dead Poets Society; the shy, awkward neurologist in Awakenings; even the deranged, haunting killer of Insomnia. That’s an impressive range of emotions—so impressive that Williams was frequently said to have bipolar disorder, or manic-depressive disease as it's commonly known.

Maybe he did, although I could find no confirmation of that when I looked through the news files last night. The most direct public statement I found was from a radio interview a few years ago, where he said that he had not been diagnosed with bipolar or clinical depression. "No clinical depression, no," he said. "I get bummed, like I think a lot of us do at certain times."