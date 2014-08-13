Brian Till's recent article in The New Republic, "Why Did Two U.S. Missionaries Get an Ebola Serum While Africans Are Left to Die?," raises an important point about inequality in access to healthcare. It would be bad enough if this inequality were limited to Ebola. But inhabitants of resource-limited countries like those in West Africa are denied many of the treatments that citizens of wealthier countries take for granted—despite being exposed to greater health risks, such as endemic malaria, poor quality drinking water, and emerging diseases like Ebola. This inequality is the source of much of the work that Médecins Sans Frontières—where I'm an Ebola specialist, currently working in Liberia—does every day.

Under ordinary circumstances, Ebola would be a neglected tropical disease—something for which no one is working on a treatment because the people who get it are too poor to be a valuable market for pharmaceutical companies. This changed when Ebola drew the interest of the defense community. It is a shame that Africa has to rely on this interest in the U.S. defense industry for the release of funding for research that has led to the development of Ebola treatments like the monoclonal antibodies that were used to save the two American missionaries.

Wouldn’t Africa be better off if there were an effective treatment for Ebola the continent could produce for itself? The solution proposed in Till's article, transfusion of convalescent serum, might seem a promising way to provide Africa with an independent means of coping with Ebola. However, the evidence supporting it is not very strong. For example, the study Till cites from the 1995 outbreak describes seven patients who survived when given serum from survivors. These seven survivors were given their plasma on an average of day eleven of their illness, which is rather late in the disease course. The average time to death in that outbreak was on day ten, so many patients receiving transfusions were more likely to survive even if they did not receive the serum. This does not prove that the patients received no benefit, but that they were not at the same risk of death as the average Ebola patient. This is known as selection bias. When coupled with the failure to show a benefit of convalescent serum in animal studies, the enthusiasm for pursuing this treatment option has waned.

But why not try? If the patients have a more than seventy percent chance of dying, why not try something, even if it is not guaranteed to work?