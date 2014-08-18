Unrest escalated in Ferguson on Sunday night and into Monday morning. Reports suggest that, amid mostly peaceful protests, there was looting and some acts of violence—including the lobbing of Molotov cocktails at police. In response to what he called “deliberate, coordinated and intensifying violent acts,” Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon announced that he will deploy the National Guard to the St. Louis suburb.

In short, the controversy and upheaval over the death of Michael Brown, the 18-year-old African-American shot by police, isn’t going to end anytime soon.

Indeed, the calm last week, when the Highway Patrol stepped in to take over on the ground, did not last very long. One reason is that Ferguson police on Friday inflamed the situation—most notably, by releasing a video that purportedly showed the teenager robbing a convenience store before his death. Federal officials later said they urged Ferguson police not to publish the video. The move undermined the fact that police on Friday finally did something protesters had long demanded—they released the name of Darren Wilson, the officer who shot Brown. A midnight curfew order in Ferguson followed the day after.

The Department of Justice has escalated its involvement. It is conducting its own autopsy of Brown’s body, in addition to investigating whether Brown’s death was a civil rights violation. The Justice Department’s autopsy will actually be the third examination of Brown’s body. The police conducted one, but have not yet released the results. A private autopsy, commissioned by the family, found Brown took six bullets, including a fatal one that suggests he was bent over at the time.