My first thought after hearing that Uber hired David Plouffe to be its “campaign manager” in the fight against bureaucrats and taxi companies was a story I first heard in 2008. Back then, Plouffe was still managing more pedestrian operations, like presidential campaigns. And the campaign he was managing had just taken a kick to the teeth in New Hampshire, where it had expected to wrap up the Democratic nomination only to be shocked by Hillary Clinton.

Pretty much every operative on the Obama campaign was either dazed or weepy-eyed or both at this point. Except for the militantly unsentimental Plouffe. He’d long calculated that Obama’s path to the nomination involved fighting Clinton to a draw a few weeks later on Super Tuesday, then surging to an insurmountable delegate lead in the Obama-friendly states that followed. He methodically laid out this strategy on a campaign-wide conference call late the night of the New Hampshire debacle, then ended with a classic Plouffe-ian growl: “Now let’s go win this fucking thing.” Obama did, of course—and more or less precisely the way Plouffe laid it out.

There are basically two ways Silicon Valley upstarts like Uber and Airbnb can press their case against the regulators and traditional industries that would just as soon see them die. The first is by persuading the public that they’re really warm, fuzzy, and altruistic. This is the approach Airbnb has settled on, with its constant talk of helping people make friends and build communities. The second is by shunning the pretense of do-gooder-ism and simply mau-mau-ing the regulators and incumbents into submission.1

This is the approach favored by Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, who, after the company raised some $250 million in capital last year, warned the powers that be that the war chest would help him “fight off protectionist, anti-competitive efforts.” Not exactly a sweet-talker that guy. Or one to stand on principle: Under Kalanick, Uber once attempted to stamp out a rival car service by having employees order up the rival company’s cars and then cancel them, simply to take them out of circulation. It was not exactly a high-water mark of fair competition.