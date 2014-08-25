The masquerade goes on. Dame Maggie Smith will be eighty later this year, but in My Old Lady she is playing ninety-two. I shudder to tell you the film’s clunky story; it brings back such wretched memories. Still, duty calls: Kevin Kline comes to Paris, a bummed- out failure in his late fifties, to claim the very attractive house his father has left him. But there is a problem. The father had a mistress and he left lifetime occupation of the house to her, and she is ninety-two now. This woman was married to another man, and she lives with her daughter from that marriage (Kristin Scott Thomas). Everyone has good reason for being unhappy, until they are happy. The film is written and directed by Israel Horowitz and it comes from a play of his own. You would guess this if I had said nothing, for the action is broken up in tidy stage sections. You can feel the curtain rise and fall and hear the hushed, crushed emotion in the talk. It’s dreadful. But it got me thinking about Maggie Smith.

It’s hard these days to lead any kind of social life without bumping into the conversation stopper, “Oh, Maggie Smith—isn’t she wonderful!” Well, I’m sorry, but this has to cease. She isn’t always wonderful; sometimes she’s a wicked old fraud. So, yes, she has been a mainstay of the Harry Potter franchise as Professor Minerva McGonagall (who is really Jean Brodie as an aarp witch), and yes, she is Violet Crawley, Dowager Duchess of Grantham in Downton Abbey (which is sort of Lady Bracknell cut with Mrs. Thatcher). I suspect that she looks on both projects with the raised eyebrows and disdainful wit that waited for Othello’s pillow. Not that she will be extinguished so long as mileage remains in either venture. It goes without saying that she is just as much a resident at the Exotic Marigold Hotel, and the next seven veterans relief movies that come along. After all, Maggie Smith has two Oscars (for Jean Brodie and California Suite) and another four nominations. She has three Golden Globes, three Emmys, and seven BAFTA. It goes on and on, and no one seems to notice that she’s on automatic.

The truth is that, despite every lamentation over how the picture business has too few good parts for women, and far too few for older women, the mature sisters of cinema are doing quite well. Smith will be eighty later this year. Judi Dench is seventy-nine. Vanessa Redgrave is seventy-seven. Eileen Atkins is eighty. What a generation—and it has one notable retired member, Glenda Jackson, who is seventy-eight and still a member of Parliament.

The ladies should remember the competition. In My Old Lady, Maggie Smith stays seated most of the time. She has a fainting fit at a crucial juncture. But she doesn’t do too much in its overloaded and none-too-plausible emotional situation. This restfulness is the more apparent because Kristin Scott Thomas (a mere fifty-four) has elected to play the daughter’s plight for real, with moments of unmarred anguish. Don’t be alarmed, or encouraged. Don’t underestimate the possibility that Maggie Smith was prepared to give so much heartfelt dialogue the shaft, rather like Carol Burnett re- doing Gone With the Wind. Smith is much more comfortable making fun of herself and her world. I saw her once on stage in a play called The Interpreters. I can recall nothing about the play, but I know I was laughing at her slow burns, her double- takes, her scene-stealing gestures, for most of the performance.

What that means is that Maggie Smith is a phenomenal actress who seldom moves us. You have only to make a quick comparison with Judi Dench and Vanessa Redgrave to feel the difference. Redgrave has taken many wayward decisions in her career, and Dench is not above being a grand lady, but either one of them can admit us into the human heart. As Joan Didion in The Year of Magical Thinking and as Iris Murdoch in Iris, Redgrave and Dench left us no way out. Does Maggie Smith keep that terrain out of bounds? Not quite. Several years ago Alan Bennett wrote a series of dramatic monologues for television under the title Talking Heads. There was one episode, “A Bed Among the Lentils,” in which Smith appeared as the repressed and ill-treated wife to a vicar who at last finds some romantic consolation with an Indian grocer. Her telling is not without humor. Smith needs that as much as full stops and breathing. But there is heartbreak, too, and a full character with a true sense of physical need.