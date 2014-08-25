You might have missed some news that broke on Friday afternoon. The Obama Administration has tweaked Obamacare’s “birth control mandate,” in order to comply with the Hobby Lobby and Wheaton College decisions that the Supreme Court handed down earlier this summer.

I’m talking, specifically, about the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that insurance policies cover all medically approved forms of birth control as a “preventative service,” which means women can get them with no co-payments or other forms of cost-sharing. The Supreme Court tossed the old requirement because, according to five conservative justices, it violated the religious freedom of organizations whose owners said birth control (or some forms of it) violates their faith. This new regulation (details here) is supposed to satisfy those concerns, but it seems unlikely to have that effect. Groups like the Family Research Council have already dismissed the new regulation as an “insulting accounting gimmick” and, for all I know, the courts will agree. It’s one more sign that the controversy over contraception, and who should pay for it, isn’t going away anytime soon.

Maybe this is a good time to remind everybody why this requirement matters so much to those of us who support it. Many conservatives look at the price of oral contraceptives, available at places like Target or Walmart for as little as $9 a month, and wonder why anybody except the very poor would need help paying for it. But numerous studies have shown that even modest co-payments can reduce use of medications, particularly when you’re talking about less affluent people who must be careful with every dollar they spend. That’s the whole point of making certain drugs that prevent medical conditions cost-free. It works that way for diabetes and hypertension and, yes, it works that way for pregnancy. Besides, the most effective and, for some women, the most medically appropriate forms of birth control are intrauterine devices (IUDs). Those cost $500 or even $1000 out-of-pocket. Reducing their cost can have fairly dramatic effects on their usage, if the available research is correct.

Still, there’s a much bigger point here that many conservatives (and even some liberals, I suspect) miss. Late last week, lots of people were talking about a story by Sarah Kliff, of Vox, on why teen pregnancy has been declining in just the last few years. It’s a great article, well worth your time, but the part that jumped out at me was the much bigger decline in teen births that occurred many decades ago—in the 1960s, when the teen pregnancy rate fell by about 25 percent. What changed? The big factor, as social scientists (and friends of QED) Harold Pollack and Luke Shaefer reminded me over the weekend, was birth control. The Food and Drug Administration first approved the pill in 1960.