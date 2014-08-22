The Wheaton part of the regulation is the one that's already provoking the most intense response from the right. As you may recall, administrators at Wheaton had sued, arguing that even the Administration’s workaround was unfair. They said the mechanism imposed an unfair burden on the religious freedom of employers, because it required employers to take action—specifically, to send a letter, notifying insurers of their intent not to provide coverage. Since employers knew that letter would trigger contraception coverage, Wheaton officials argued, the requirement forced them to violate their religious objections to some forms of birth control.

Just days after delivering the Hobby Lobby decision, the Court surprised a lot of people when it effectively sided with Wheaton. The Court issued an injunction, blocking the contraception mandate for Wheaton and like-minded organizations. It wasn’t a full decision on the merits, like a ruling would be, but it signaled clearly that the Court (or at least a majority of its justices) thought Wheaton probably had a strong case. The instructions to HHS were clear: Find some other way to get employees of these companies coverage for their birth control.

The new regulation attempts to do this by further insulating the employers from contraception coverage. Instead of notifying insurers of their unwillingness to pay for contraception, now the employers can just notify the federal government. The agencies (presumably HHS and the Labor Department) will handle things from there. Employees can still get their contraception coverage, but employers no longer have to contact insurers to make that happen.

Are the religious conservatives satisfied? Of course not. “What remains an insulting accounting gimmick does not protect the rights of Americans with sincere conscientious objections,” Arina Grossu, an official with the Family Research Council, said in a release that appeared shortly after the regulation became public. “It is simply another clerical layer to an already existing accounting gimmick that does nothing to protect religious freedom because the employer still remains the legal gateway by which these drugs and services will be provided to their employees.”

It’s hard to say what the Supreme Court will make of this, assuming they weigh in. With Hobby Lobby, the justices implied strongly that the old workaround—the one the Administration was already providing churches and the like—was acceptable. With Wheaton, the Court said that, no, asking employers to write a letter to insurers infringed upon their religious freeom. That’s what made Justice Sonya Sotomayor and two of her colleagues angry enough to write a blistering dissent: The second directive seemed to undermine the spirit of the first