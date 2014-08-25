The unilateral decision to send the humanitarian convoy into Ukraine was the first step in Russia’s apparent effort to shift the narrative in eastern Ukraine in its favor just ahead of scheduled talks between Russian, Ukrainian, and European leaders in Minsk next week. Ukrainian forces let the convoy pass through Ukraine without obstacle, after both sides traded accusations as to who would be responsible for the convoy should it come under fire. “[I]f any harm comes to the trucks, the risk is that the conflict could shift from Ukrainian soldiers fighting pro-Russian rebels to it fighting actual Russian troops out in the open,” Jason Karaian writes for Quartz. The provocation may not have worked the first time, so why not try again?

The second step was making every attempt to undermine celebrations of Ukrainian Independence Day throughout the country on Sunday. Kiev marked the occasion with a bombastic, Soviet-style military parade through Independence Square. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who led the parade, said in an Independence Day address that Ukraine would commit $3 billion to support its armed forces, and “compared recent events to those of the 1930s, when Nazi Germany stirred up ethnic Germans living in neighboring countries to create a pretext for invasion,” Andrew Higgins reports for The New York Times. In response, Russian State Duma Speaker Sergei Naryshkin concluded that the military parade “was set up to demonstrate aggressive plans to escalate the crisis.”

The more disturbing evocation of World War II came from Donetsk, where about 50 Ukrainian soldiers taken captive by rebel forces were paraded through the city alongside charred Ukrainian military vehicles, “like their German inspirers were in Moscow,” said Aleksandr Zakharchenko, prime minister of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR). A street cleaning machine followed behind them, “a clear reference to the march of captive German soldiers in Moscow in 1944, where a street cleaner symbolically washed the road after them,” Helen Mukhina reports.

Separatists holding bayonets marched alongside the prisoners, while the hundreds of people in the assembled crowd waved the flags of the DNR and Novorossiya, throwing flour and eggs at the captive soldiers marching by. As Human Rights Watch points out, it’s a war crime to humiliate or degrade prisoners of war, a violation of Article Three of The Geneva Conventions.

But Russia has its own interpretation of war crimes. In a press conference on Monday, Lavrov said that he had watched the video of the parade and saw nothing humiliating in it, adding that the real war crimes in Ukraine have been committed by “Ukranian batallions not reporting to anyone but oligarchs” and the National Guard “partly formed of the Right Sector,” according to RT’s footage of his remarks.