On Tuesday afternoon, The Verge reported a big scoop: Through numerous interviews and internal documents, senior reporter Casey Newton had discovered “Uber’s playbook for sabotaging Lyft.” The Twittersphere freaked out. “Uber is not a very ethical company. Part infinity,” Buzzfeed’s Andrew Kaczynski tweeted. The co-editor at TechCrunch, Alexis Tsotsis, wrote, “This has to be an FTC violation.” Others called Uber’s playbook a “dirty trick,” “disgusting,” and a host of other names.

It’s not hard to imagine Uber using a nasty, maybe even illegal, strategy to gain an unfair advantage on their competitors, particularly Lyft. After all, in January, Uber employees were caught scheduling rides with competing firms and then cancelling them at the last minute. As The New Republic’s Noam Scheiber has noted, Uber has also not exactly played nice with regulators.

So, when Newton reported Uber’s plan for “sabotaging Lyft,” the media was already primed to view their strategy as a cheap move. Except when you actually read Newton’s piece—which does have some terrific reporting—it’s hard to see what the company did wrong. Newton reports about a special project with the codename SLOG (Supplying Long-term Operations Growth) in which Uber put together a team, equipped them with company phones and credit cards, and told them to take rides with Lyft drivers. During those rides, the Sloggers, as Uber called them, would inquire about the driver’s happiness with Lyft and try to convince them to switch to Uber. Knowing that Lyft would catch on to these tactics, Uber instructed the Sloggers to use different physical locations to avoid detection. Basically, Uber has been poaching Lyft drivers by recruiting them while they’re working.

For all the uproar this strategy has caused, it seems innocuous. I can’t imagine how it would be illegal. And if there is some rule against it, the problem is with the rule, not Uber. It’s also hard to see how this is “anti-competitive” behavior. Companies try to steal one another’s workers all the time. The threat of leaving for a different company gives workers leverage to demand higher wages for their current employer. This is how a competitive market works. The only argument I’ve seen against Uber’s strategy with any merit comes from Jason Fried, the founder and CEO of Basecamp, in a series of tweets.