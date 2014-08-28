Congress can’t seem to enact anything of substance and, thanks to House Republicans, it certainly isn’t about to ratify any Democratic initiatives. But state and local governments, where liberals have more sway, are pretty busy these days. New York City is introducing a program that will make preschool available to all children. Seattle, among others, has raised its minimum wage.

Now California lawmakers are on the verge of passing another progressive piece of legislation—one that would make life easier for stressed out workers and maybe slow the spread of disease, all while providing national Democrats with an idea that they could incorporate into their 2016 campaign agenda.

The bill, A.B. 1522, is called the “Healthy Families, Healthy Workplaces Act of 2014.” Its purpose? To guarantee that all people who work in California can take up to three sick days a year, with pay, above and beyond any vacation time. The logic is straightforward. If people don’t get paid when they call in sick, they’re much more likely to show up. They’ll be less productive and take longer to recover, while spreading germs to co-workers who, if they get sick, will end up in the exact same situation.

Lots of people have paid sick days already, of course. But plenty don’t. A new study from the Institute for Women’s Policy Research suggests that 44 percent of workers in California don’t have access to even one paid sick day a year. As you might expect, the availability of sick days correlates strongly with education level. If you have a cushy job or work for a generous hi-tech company, then your boss will probably pay you even for days when you call in sick. But if you’re in a low-paying profession? Then you probably don’t. Here’s the data: