Watch the final instants of Charles Vacca's life. It's not graphic—for a reason.

The footage comes courtesy of the Mohave County, Arizona Sheriff’s Department. The girl to his right, whose name has been withheld, is nine years old. She’s firing an Uzi—a submachine gun—with permission from her parents, who filmed the incident. It’s incredibly jarring, if you already know the backstory. But it’s also censored.

One frame later, a stray bullet enters his head and he drops to the ground. He died 11 hours later, but for all intents and purposes his life ended at that moment. I think it’s fair to assume that the nine year old girl’s life has been altered forever, too. If you believe the National Rifle Association’s famous mantra, then she, not the Uzi and not her parents, is responsible for Vacca’s death. If you blame the Uzi, or her parents, then the argument for modest gun restrictions is just a quick leap away. Either Uzis shouldn’t be legal, even in places like Bullets and Burgers, where Vacca worked, or, at the very least, parents shouldn’t be allowed to permit their children to fire them.

But the NRA isn’t exactly known for giving an inch.