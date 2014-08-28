One set of graves, near the Russian city of Pskov, initially had the names of the soldiers who were killed. Russian journalists reported that the names matched with the social media accounts of paratroopers from the same unit that occupied Crimea, the 76th Chernigovskaya division. Those accounts all went inactive around the time of the soldiers deaths, August 19-20. The names on the graves have since been removed, and journalists attempting to visit the site have received death threats from thugs at the cemetery.

This kind of behavior is nothing new for the Russian army.

Anna Politkovskaya, the Russian journalist whose 2006 murder sparked worldwide condemnation, reported that in 2002, more than 500 troops—a battalion’s worth—were killed from beatings connected with hazing in the Russian military. Even today, many soldiers commit suicide because the hazing rituals, known as dedovschina in Russian, become so torturous that the young men involved see no other way out.

But the Russian government’s disrespect for its own troops goes back much further. After World War II, Soviet POWs in German camps were marched straight to the Gulag prison camps as “spies and traitors,” where many perished. The mutiny of the battleship Potemkin, a 1905 revolt that later became famous in Soviet propaganda, begun after sailors on the ship were given rotten, maggot-infested meat as rations.

Today's oppressive political climate in Russia makes it difficult for anyone to speak out against the government’s military, but there have been rumblings of dissent. Dozhd, an independent TV channel based in Moscow, conducted an interview with Lev Schlosberg, a Pskov city official, who said that the lack of an official declaration of war “means that these people were sent, possibly, not knowing about the war, they were sent into confusion, to commit crimes, and did them as members of an illegal military formation. That’s where this wild secrecy and fear that someone will see the farewell comes from.”