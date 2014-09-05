It’s the first Friday of the month, so you know what that means: It’s jobs day! At 8:30 am, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its first estimate for how many jobs the economy created in August. Economists project a gain of 230,000 jobs and a slight drop in the unemployment rate.

While job growth is important, we also care about the quality of those jobs. Do they pay a living wage? What about benefits like health care, paid vacation and parental leave? Those are important questions—and for too many workers, the answer is no. But many Americans are in an even worse position: They aren’t even listed as employees. Instead, employers misclassify them as independent contractors.

What does that mean? For one, independent contractors don’t receive worker protections like rules governing the minimum wage and overtime pay. They are not eligible for benefits and often must pay for their own equipment and uniforms. Independent contractors also must pay premiums for workers compensation and unemployment insurance, and are responsible for the employers’ half of payroll taxes. These excess costs can subtract 20 percent from a worker’s income.

If incidents of misclassification were rare, this wouldn’t be a big problem. But they’re not. On Thursday, McClatchy unveiled a yearlong investigation into this practice, focusing on government contractors who received stimulus funding. What they found is alarming. Employee misclassification is rampant. In Florida, 15.5 percent of construction workers were wrongly listed as independent contractors. In North Carolina, it was 35.2 percent. In Texas, it was even higher. These workers had little power to demand proper classification, given the scarcity of jobs during that period. One worker who knew his employer was taking advantage of him told McClatchy that he was, “just happy to be making anything.”