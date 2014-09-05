Clips like this are so thrilling, so made-for-Tumblr, that it’s easy to forget about the ugly jokes that really made her a household name. On Elizabeth Taylor: “She puts mayonnaise on an aspirin!” On the First Lady: “You know Michelle is a transgender." On Lena Dunham: “How could she wear dresses above the knee?” In theory, she subscribed to the comedic principle of always punching up, not down. “If I thought I hurt anybody, I'd go crazy,” she once said. “That's why I pick on the biggies; they can take it.” She was cruelest of all to herself, joking about her flat chest and her old, dry vagina. "I caused Edgar's heart attack,” she said after her husband’s death. “We were making love and I took the bag off my head.” Mean was her shtick, but in later years she stopped bothering to couch the viciousness in jokes. (To top it off, a few weeks ago she told a red-carpet reporter that Gazans deserve to die.)

There’s no such thing as a perfect feminist role model, of course, in Hollywood or elsewhere. Joan’s radical defiance and misogynistic body-shaming are impossible to reconcile—and it’s silly to try to. But it does highlight the inescapable tension for young feminists looking backwards at previous generations’ women who have climbed to the top without necessarily kicking down a ladder behind them. Unlike some of today’s top stars, Rivers’ has explicitly identified as a feminist. In a 1986 interview with Playboy, she proudly claimed the title, explaining that she didn’t always feel this way.

I didn't realize what a liberated lady I was. I always thought, ‘My life is liberated. Leave me alone. I have no time to join a movement, because I am the movement.’ I didn't have time to go up to anyone and say, "Go out and make it in a man's world." I just said, "Look at me and you can see what I'm doing.

The most transgressive scene in A Piece of Work is at the movie’s start: the documentary opens with a close-up of 79-year-old Joan Rivers’s bare face, zooming in on cheeks and mouth and forehead as an unattached hand applies her copious makeup. Rivers never hid how much she worked—and spent—to look the way she did. She had her first plastic surgery—a nose job—when she was in college; five years ago she published a self-help guide to beauty through plastic surgery. She was known in the business for working harder than anyone. She never said no to a gig—that’s how she ended up doing “Fashion Police” in the 1990s and “Celebrity Apprentice” a decade later. She kept a card catalogue in her apartment containing hundreds of thousands of her jokes, sorting them by category. (“Melissa’s Dates” comes before “My Sex Life.”) Rivers applied that work ethic to her appearance as well, never trying to look effortless or like she “woke up like this.” In the 1960s she wore little black dresses and pearls, her blond hair in an elaborate bouffant. Later, her plastic surgery obsession and unnatural appearance made her an object of public mockery, even as it became grist for her own comedy. She was as aggressive about her looks as she was about her career, never hiding the labor of beauty and giving a loud “fuck you” to the idea of aging gracefully. She never tried to conceal that her attention to appearance was just part and parcel of her ambition—something that, even today, counts as radical.

