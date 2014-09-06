Two months after President Obama promised to take executive action on immigration reform, White House officials have announced that Obama will delay his action until after November Senate elections.

In Washington, the focus is on politics: why Obama made his decision and what it means for the midterm elections. But the most important story here is about the people this delay will affect most directly: The undocumented workers who live under the threat of deportations and who, most likely, would get some relief if Obama changed immigration policy as he’s vowed to do.

How many people is that? There’s no way to be precise. As Dara Lind from Vox has noted, last year the U.S. carried out 368,644 “removals,” according to estimates from the Department of Homeland Security.** Those are deportations in the full legal sense—the government determines these migrants have entered the country illegally, returns them to their countries of origin, and creates records noting their attempt to come here without permission.

The math works out to roughly 1,010 deportations a day and there are two months to go until Election Day. If the rate stays the same—and, again, there’s no way to know whether that will happen—another 60,060 deportations would take place in that time. Obama’s executive action wouldn’t have stopped all of them. It might not even have stopped most of them. His order will presumably affect only some groups and it will take a while for whatever directive he issues to filter through the immigration enforcement bureaucracy. But it’s also true that nobody expects Obama to issue an executive order on the day after people have cast their ballots.