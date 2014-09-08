The new video is from a camera inside the elevator and it appears to show Rice decking Palmer with a left punch to the head. Palmer then falls, her head knocking against the elevator railing, and collapses. Soon the elevator opens and Rice begins dragging her out, in the now-familiar scene (but from a different angle) that the previously aired video showed. TMZ notes that its producers “cleaned” and “smoothed” the video to make it less “jerky.” That’s one reason most people writing about it now (including me) are using words like “appears” in describing what the video shows. But the video is consistent with the account Palmer had initially given police—that Rice knocked her unconscious.

Goodell's initial judgment would seem even more objectionable if he actually saw the video beforehand, as much of the reporting suggests. At the time, the commissioner defended the decision on a number of grounds—among them, the fact that Rice had never been found guilty of anything. Notwithstanding the public apology, Rice had never said publicly what happened in the elevator. “I take into account all of the information before I make a decision on what the discipline will be," Goodell said. "In this case, there was no discipline by the criminal justice system.”

When Goodell subsequently admitted that he had made a mistake, he did so in a letter to NFL owners that also introduced a set of new policies on domestic violence—including more training for players, more public advocacy on the issue, and much harsher penalties for player misconduct. Now the punishment for a first-time domestic violence incident is a six-week suspension and the punishment for a second incident is a lifetime ban, although players will be able to apply for reinstatement.

That’s one good thing to come out of this incident. The other may be the reaction the video, already in wide circulation, is likely to prompt. The footage is not easy to watch, but it shouldn’t be. Domestic violence is violent. Maybe if more people realize that, more people will take it seriously.

Update: I originally wrote that Palmer has said she hit Rice during the incident, as early police reports indicated. But, looking back over the clips, it's not clear she ever said anything like that—not that it should make a diffrence anyway.