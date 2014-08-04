NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has gotten a lot of grief over the last few days. Here’s hoping he gets a lot more.

Goodell is in trouble because of his weak reaction in the case of Ray Rice, the Baltimore Ravens running back accused of hitting his fiancee back in February. You may have heard about the incident. If not, you may have seen the now-infamous video of Rice dragging the woman, to whom he is now married, out of an elevator at an Atlantic City casino. Rice, who pled not guilty to assault, avoided a trial by agreeing to enter counseling. Late last month, Goodell handed down the league's punishment—which turned out to be a fine of just $500,000 and a suspension that will last just two games. Players typically sit out longer if they're caught using drugs, including marijuana. That is one reason that Goodell's decision provoked an outcry.

On Friday, the commissioner defended himself by pointing to a series of what he said were mitigating factors. Rice had no previous history of off-the-field problems, Goodell said, and the punishment was consistent with NFL precedent. "I was also very impressed with Ray in the sense that Ray is not only accepting the issue and saying I was wrong, but he is saying I want to make a powerful difference in this area," Goodell said. "I think you heard from him yesterday—he's a young man who really understands the mistake he made, and he's bound and determined to make a difference."

Maybe Rice is truly contrite and committed to making amends. Great. How much should that affect the league's reaction? Although domestic violence has actually been on the decline for the last two decades, it’s still far too prevalent. (If you don’t believe me, visit a shelter for battered women sometime.) Government can help, as it did when it passed the Violence Against Women Act in 1994, making available huge new resources for helping victims and prosecuting their abusers. But there are some things that government can’t do, at least on its own, and one of those things is changing attitudes. That requires a strong, unambiguous message that domestic abuse has no place in civilized society—ideally, coming from the people and institutions that would-be abusers trust or see as role models.