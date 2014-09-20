To be away—on vacation, or simply gone missing—is to learn anew the barbarous dislocations of our discourse. So, while I was in England for August, the Internet brought me first warnings of Oscar predictions for 2015! Films under consideration had not opened or been seen yet; several of them were far from complete. But the desperation of movie blog sites was busy with the fatuous suspense of what could win next February. As if, any longer, we lived in a mood that had hopes for “best” pictures or their power to stem or direct the oceanic surge in which screens are altering our relationship to reality. Who cares who wins at the Oscars, or remembers, when our useful experience is being erased as our eyeballs blink?

But then rescue arrived with the unexpectedness that encourages the notion to let next February go hang, while staying open to today. In Oxford for a week, I was staying in the house of a movie academic while he was himself on holiday. So I began to look at his bookshelves, those helpless testaments to privacy and preoccupation. The man in question, Stephen Hughes, has specialized in the early history of British film. As such he had several books I had never read before, or heard of. One of these was from 1948, archaically printed and bound in cloth, nearly Victorian in its bearing. It was called British Cinemas and their Audiences, assembled by J. P. Mayer. For the most part, it was simply the transcript of a questionnaire from the popular British movie magazine Picturegoer in 1945. For modest prizes, the magazine had asked its readers to write about their own moviegoing.

Some of these reports were naïve: many of the authors were young and they could not always spell. But some were touching and discerning. Consider the contribution from a twenty-five-year-old farmer. It caught my attention not just because Lauren Bacall had died a few days earlier, but also because the unschooled eye had seen more than all the obituaries in the British press: “Another new film that gave me pleasure was To Have and Have Not—and I must admit that my pleasure was derived from the presence of Miss Lauren Bacall, she’s terrific, she’s disturbing, and she can act. She is seductive but not voluptuous, alluring but not flashy, sophisticated but not haughty and I think she’s the most startling thing to flit across the screen in years—if she had not been in the film I should not have been impressed, her personality literally radiates virility and a sort of slithering fascinating glamour.”

Oh, to be in that farmhouse of 1945! I don’t know who this man was, or where he lived, but what more could one ask to prove the efficacy of critical opinions formed in the moment of seeing? Of course, To Have and Have Not is a “classic” now, and every obituarist observed that Bacall was “a legend” as she died. Yet in truth, she was that marvel very briefly: after The Big Sleep (her second film with Humphrey Bogart and Howard Hawks), she was never the same again. Was that farmer dismayed? We can’t know, but no writer I’ve encountered in honoring the lady’s legend has been so inspired as to put their finger on her radiating “virility.” That is brilliant, and so is “slithering,” which gets a special kind of movement that Bacall, Hawks, and the music of Hoagy Carmichael contrived. I hope you’re as elated as I was when I found the passage in what seemed a musty book. Let us all recognize the vitality of how a movie felt when it was new and hot.