In Congress’ recent debates over how and whether to authorize military force in Iraq and Syria, a central conceptual question has bubbled to the surface: Who exactly are we fighting? Is the enemy the Islamic State or the larger Jihadist ideology of which the Islamic State is simply a single nightmarish manifestation? In last night’s address to the nation, President Obama came down decisively, and probably inadvertently, on the wrong side.

The bulk of President Obama’s address last night centered on outlining a “systematic campaign” to “ultimately destroy” the Islamic State (IS)—or ISIL, as he referred to the terrorist group. For many of us, this was welcome news. But it was also old news. The decision to expand American strikes and pursue IS was extensively signaled and widely expected. Far more surprising, however, was the President’s announcement that he saw no need for formal congressional permission to intensify American military involvement.

For weeks, American actions in Iraq have been justified based on their small scope. Limited American airstrikes already prevented genocide and blunted some of the Islamic State’s most dangerous advances. But these strikes’ narrow official goals allowed the president to rest securely on his inherent constitutional powers as commander in chief. Thus, for a time, Congress was permitted to weasel its way out of taking responsibility for a war they undoubtedly supported. But as the Islamic State began supplementing its butchery of local innocents with the televised beheading of American journalists, Congress felt pressured to act. But how? Divisions emerged quickly about the nature of the enemy.

On one side stand those who see a clash of civilizations. For years, Senator Lindsey Graham has insisted that America is at war not just with Al Qaeda, but with “radical Islam.” And last week, Congressman Frank Wolfe announced he would introduce a resolution granting the President authority to use force against a broad array of specific terrorist organizations (including IS, Al Qaeda, Boko Haram, and others) as well as any other groups that “share a common violent extremist ideology with such terrorist groups.” The resolution drew immediate criticism for its breadth, but less noticed was its emphasis on ideology. For Wolfe and Graham, specific groups and organizational links are secondary. The enemy is violent Islamism.