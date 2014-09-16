So how would this informal agreement actually function?

It’s impossible to be certain. After the Times story outlining this ostensible approach appeared, State Department officials were quick to point out they were still deliberating over what, exactly, to do.

Still, environmental advocates say the Administration is likely thinking about what they call a “name and shame” scheme. Here’s how it’d work. Once countries set their targets for emission reductions, they’d agree to disclose publicly the progress they are making—and to answer a series of questions written by a panel of other countries. There would be no formal penalty for failing to provide that information, but countries that failed to live up to their obligations would risk embarrassment and various forms of economic retaliation.

Could such an agreement actually make a difference?

Environmental advocates seem to think so. The big test will be whether both China and the U.S. sign on. If the countries most responsible for current emissions commit to real reductions, the rest of the world is likely to take notice—and to take the agreement seriously.

These advocates also see an informal agreement as an important political step here in the U.S.—something that could encourage future congressional action, perhaps when there are more members who believe climate change is real and worth fighting. “It is important not just to judge these agreements on what the piece of paper says,” says Jake Schmidt, international climate director at the Natural Resources Defense Council. “It’s about the follow through that to me is the most important thing to judge the system on. We should not build a system that locks us in to a Congress that denies climate change in public opinion forever.”

But an accord would still be weaker than a treaty, right?

Right. A formal treaty would likely impose penalties upon countries that violate it or fail to live up to its terms. A less formal accord probably wouldn’t do that. Except for shame, there’d be nothing to keep China or Canada or, yes, the U.S. from pulling out of the agreement altogether. It also relies on a lot of good faith that countries will put forward ambitious targets, voluntarily. Smaller countries worry the most about this, since their citizens are most vulnerable to the effects of climate change (poor people tend to live in more vulnerable places and have fewer resources for coping with climate change).

That’s why the Paris meetings are not the end of climate change negotiations, but another step in what will have to be a long journey. An August MIT report, "Expectations for a New Climate Agreement," found that the targets under discussion are still too small to avoid nearly 4 degrees Fahrenheit of warming, which scientists say will impose dire, even catastrophic costs on the world a century from now.

“If we are building a system for the next 20 years we need to build it for the near term realities and the long term,” Schmidt said. “What the U.S. is trying to do is find some place within this sweet spot.”