Republicans would like to remind voters that they really, truly don’t care about the environment.

Later this week, the House GOP will vote on a package of energy bills that should look familiar. The bills approve the Keystone XL pipeline, open up federal land to oil and gas drilling, limit EPA rulemaking and block coal plant climate rules, expedite exports of liquefied natural gas, bar new regulations on fracking, and more. Many of these proposals have individually drawn veto threats from the White House. This exercise serves as a reminder before the midterm elections, to erase any remaining doubt where Democrats stand on energy issues (a tactic both parties do all the time).

But it’s also a reminder that the GOP has no plans to adjust policies anytime soon to reflect the reality of what’s changed over the last six years.

It’s looking likely that the GOP’s 2016 energy platform will remain equally stale. Yesterday, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal—who wants to be a “leading thinker” for 2016—released an energy plan that approves Keystone XL, opening up federal lands to oil and gas, and blocking the EPA climate rule. His plan mentions the GOP’s favorite punching bag, Solyndra, and defends the people who deny climate change—which is a “religion for many on the Left.” Jindal, as well as Marco Rubio and many of the other Republicans possibly running in 2016, would like to see the U.S. do even less on climate change, not more.