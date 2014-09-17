American history is full of presidents making promises they cannot keep. At the Republican National Convention in 1988, George H.W. Bush famously said, “Read my lips: no new taxes.” Two years later, he signed a budget deal that raised taxes in order to reduce the deficit. President Obama, for his part, promised Americans that, under Obamacare, they always could keep their health plans if they liked them. That proved untrue—and he was forced to announce an administrative fix to quell the ensuing political firestorm.

This past week, Obama has made another promise that he may not be able to keep. “I want the American people to understand how this effort will be different from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan,” the president said last week when he announced the new strategy to degrade the Islamic State. “It will not involve American combat troops fighting on foreign soil.” While those two sentences may assuage the public, they are disingenuous. We don’t know how these military engagements will unfold. If we’ve learned anything from Iraq and Afghanistan, it is that the Middle East is unpredictable and we must be prepared for everything.

On Tuesday at a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, General Martin Dempsey, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, demonstrated just how quickly “no boots on the ground” can change. “My view at this point is that this coalition is the appropriate way forward. I believe that will prove true,” he said. “But if it fails to be true, and if there are threats to the United States, then I, of course, would go back to the president and make a recommendation that may include the use of U.S. military ground forces.” These comments provoked an immediate backlash as they seemed to contradict the White House’s position. The Pentagon and White House both attempted to walk back those comments later, but neither actually refuted what Dempsey said.

This is emblematic of the inherent contradiction in Obama’s strategy. He can promise no troops on the ground, but cannot be certain of it. That’s effectively what General Dempsey is saying—and he’s correct. For the same reason, Obama’s commitment to “degrade and ultimately destroy” the Islamic State makes little sense if he rules out putting boots on the ground. Robert Gates, Obama’s first defense secretary, said as much Wednesday when he said, “There will be boots on the ground if there's to be any hope of success in the strategy.”