When TMZ published a video of former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice striking his then-fiancé in an Atlantic City elevator, the response was unanimous: what Rice did was unacceptable in any form. His two-game suspension was too weak and the Ravens could no longer keep him on the team. Within days, Rice was cut and the NFL had extended Rice’s suspension indefinitely.

A similar progression of events has unfolded in the past week after Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was arrested for hitting his 4-year-old son with a switch. Peterson missed the Vikings’ game Sunday before the team reinstated him on Monday. Facing a public backlash, the Vikings admitted they made a mistake and placed Peterson on the exempt list Wednesday, meaning he is banned from all team activities until the completion of his case.

But while virtually nobody defended Rice’s actions, many have offered quasi-defenses for Peterson. Yes, Peterson went too far, they say, but he was simply disciplining his kid—something parents do all the time. “Whipping—we do that all the time,” former NBA star Charles Barkley said Sunday. “Every black parent in the South is going to be in jail under those circumstances.” Peterson offered a similar defense. “I am not a perfect parent, but I am, without a doubt, not a child abuser,” he said. “I am someone that disciplined his child and did not intend to cause him any injury…My goal is always to teach my son right from wrong and that's what I tried to do that day." Many other NFL players reacted similarly.

This is a big problem. More than 60 percent of Americans still believe that corporal punishment is an acceptable way to discipline children. But as Stacy Drury, a professor at Tulane and expert on early childhood development, explained to me, that’s simply not true. Among the psychiatric profession, there is widespread agreement that not only does corporal punishment have long-term negative consequences on kids, it also isn’t effective as a form of modifying behavior—which is what discipline is ultimately supposed to do. Read my full interview with Drury to understand why that is.