EB: So this is your first time playing a transgender woman. What did you do to prepare?

JT: First of all, the map is beautifully laid out within the writing. Then I was fortunate enough to work with three consultants from the transgender community. One was the great Jenny Boylan, who’s a consultant to the production, and I prepared by reading her books. We met at the famous Algonquin room in New York, and we had a great afternoon. I queried her and we talked, and she’s so wonderful and knowledgable and human and just terrific. And then the production hired two other consultants from Los Angeles: Rhys Ernst and Zachary Drucker. And they helped me and aided me so much in getting through to [the character that I play,] Maura.

There’s a fail-safe in Maura that’s very very interesting and very human. Maura’s very early into her transition, and so she makes a lot of mistakes emotionally and technically. And I heard this is quite common—it takes a while to learn makeup, yes? And so Maura’s not quite there yet with her make-up skills. Maura has an arthritic left knee because Jeffrey has an arthritic left knee. Maura has reading glasses because Jeffrey has reading glasses. Maura has a little trouble hearing in the left ear because—you know what I’m trying to say. My goal was to make her—it sounds glib when I say it, but my politics are in my performance—I tried to make her as human as possible and as real as possible. And I tried to make her not an idea, not a symbol, but a real person who’s coming out and making a break for her authentic self. At a late age making a break for her freedom. The irony of this is that in her transitioning and becoming a woman she finally becomes a true parent and the best parent that she can be.

EB: So what were some of the questions you had for Jenny Boylan and the other consultants?

JT: Mostly I asked them about their experiences. I don’t want to enumerate, but we talked personally and they were very forthcoming with their lives. It wasn’t so much to do with the externals—that all came very artfully and beautifully through [costume desginer] Marie Schley and from the make-up people and the wig people. ... I knew the biggest journey would not be the external journey but the interior journey.