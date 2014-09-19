You’ll never guess what happened this week. The House passed a bipartisan bill that’s virtually certain to become law. And it’s not some meaningless symbolic gesture or a big, embarrassing tax break for corporations. It’s a bill to improve childcare, primarily for families without a lot of money.

The measure, which passed by voice vote Monday, would reauthorize the Child Care and Development Block Grant. The CCDBG provides state and local government with funding to subsidize low-income families that need, but cannot afford, childcare. The program has been around since 1990, but Congress hasn’t formally reauthorized it since 1998. The money kept flowing, but the design didn’t change—and, like most such programs, it was overdue for some improvements.

Among them was a real no-brainer: Improving safety. As you may have read in some major newspapers, or perhaps here at the New Republic, the quality of childcare in the America is inconsistent and frequently lousy. Sometimes conditions are so bad that children suffer injuries or even die. Under this reauthorization, which Senate leaders have said their chamber will soon pass, states would lose their CCDBG if they didn’t impose a few safety requirements—like making sure all childcare workers get full background checks and training in safe sleeping for infants.

I know, it sounds like basic stuff. But many states don’t require these things now, as Maryam Adamu of the Center for American Progress points out: