Paul Ryan, the chair of the House Budget Committee, is set to make a big move next year. No, I’m not talking about a presidential run, although that’s possible. Instead, he’s expected to take over the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over tax reform.

That’s a coveted position, but as I argued a few months ago, Ryan has already put himself in a bind by laying out tax principles that make actual tax reform basically impossible. On Thursday, he may have found a way out of this knot—at least on paper.

Here’s Ryan’s issue: He wants to create two tax brackets at 10 and 25 percent, instead of the current seven with a top rate of 39.6 percent. To make up that lost revenue, he says he'll close unspecified tax loopholes. Dave Camp, the current Ways and Means chair, tried this too, but learned that it would require ending politically popular tax breaks like the exclusion for employer-sponsored health insurance and mortgage-interest deduction. There just isn’t the political support to make that happen, and Camp eventually created a 10 percent “surtax” on the 25 percent tax bracket to effectively create a 35 percent bracket. Ryan is going to run into the same problem as long as he insists his plan be revenue-neutral.

On Thursday, Ryan may have announced his solution to this issue: dynamic scoring. When a tax plan is dynamically scored, it includes the macroeconomic effects resulting from the new policies. For instance, a tax plan forecasted to increase economic growth would bring in more revenue. Liberals have long opposed dynamic scoring, because future macroeconomic forecasts are highly uncertain. Conservatives, like Ryan, support it, because it would require them to raise less revenue directly from the tax code, instead relying on the indirect effects of economic growth. “The scorekeeping we use is not correct,” he said Thursday. (The Congressional Budget Office does not use dynamic scoring.)