If you were paying attention to the news over the weekend, you read or heard about the People's Climate March. It was a genuinely big deal. Organizers say the turnout in New York City, with more than 300,000 people, was four times larger than any climate change march that came before it. The reason it happened this week has to do with the United Nations Climate Summit—also in New York, and also a first of its kind as the largest gathering of world leaders yet on climate policy.

You can read my preview here. To summarize: More than 120 heads of state, NGOs, and businesses will meet. Their goal, basically, is to feel each other out about progress on climate change and encourage one another to make new commitments. People are watching the summit closely, not just for all the speeches and celebrity power, but also because it tells us something about the groundwork being laid for a big international treaty—something environmentalists hope world leaders can reach by the end of 2015.

What we can tell going into this week's flood of climate events is that the world is both in its strongest position in years to take on climate change, but remains saddled with the familiar challenges. Mobilization and activism around the issue are at unprecedented levels. And the U.S. has renewed commitment to greenhouse gas initiatives, while China has indicated it will begin tackling coal pollution more seriously. However, the failure of a major international program, the Green Climate Fund, to meet its target for funding suggests that richer countries are not willing to provide poorer ones with the help they need. And if poorer countries can't get help from richer countries—who, after all, did so much to create the greenhouse gas problem we have today—it's going to be hard for poor countries to do their part now.

—Rebecca Leber