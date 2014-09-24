New retellings like Snow White and the Huntsman are novel in that they represent a break with this familiar language, logic, and sensibility. Their tone is adult, and they are hard-hitting, even investigative: They promise to let us in on a secret, to complicate what always appeared so straightforward, to mature what always appeared so infantile. Many of the refurbished stories have a touch of exclusivity, of revelation, about them. Where their earlier iterations were stylized and sugar-coated—blonde, blue-eyed, and, in their most iconic forms, animated—recent retellings shock us by deviating from the standard scripts to expose the “facts.” “You know the tale ... now find out the truth!” the Maleficent trailer proclaims, as if the film were relating a piece of scandalous gossip. And there is indeed something scandalous about unfamiliarity that takes such a familiar form, a wolf in grandmother’s clothing. Adaptations are always implicitly paired with the stories that inspired them, always haunted by the ghosts of their originals, and it is for this reason that they manage to surprise us so thoroughly whenever they stray from their source material.

But more than tone, substance distinguishes these retellings.The new accounts are three-dimensional (sometimes literally—Maleficent and Hansel and Gretel: Witchhunters are both in 3D), and they realize a personal vision in place of an anonymous cultural imperative. Characters who once helplessly enacted their assigned roles are reclaiming some measure of agency. In earlier versions of “Sleeping Beauty,” Maleficent is a caricature, less a character than a symbol. But in Maleficent, we learn her back-story—and come to find her sympathetic, even relatable. In Mirror Mirror and Snow White and the Huntsman, Snow White undergoes a similar transformation, this time from archetypal damsel in distress into an autonomous figure with no shortage of sword-fighting skills. Like the new Maleficent, the new Snow White is forward, intrepid, and assertive. She’s real—a person, not a cookie cutter. Perhaps most striking are Hansel and Gretel, whom we know as helpless if clever children—and who become a physical force to be reckoned with in Hansel and Gretel: Witchhunters, where they make use of high-tech weapons in their fight against a league of evil witches.

These departures from the traditional stories highlight their author’s originality because their genre accentuates each point of difference. Our sensitivity to deviations is heightened, and each small challenge to the established framework ripples throughout the narrative, shocking us at every turn.

This is a first for fairytales, where originality is a relatively recent virtue. The first big names associated with folklore saw themselves as collectors or historians, sometimes ethnographers, but rarely as creative agents. Their job was to give voice to collective fantasies, to report back from the dreamscape of the public psyche, not to invent or fabricate. They did not construct so much as transmit or transcribe.

Frenchman Charles Perrault, whose 1697 collection Histoires ou Contes du tempes passé contained some of the earliest versions of classics like “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Puss in Boots,” published his major work under the name of his son, Pierre, claiming that the tales had been recounted to the child by his peasant nurses and caretakers. In keeping with this practice, the Brothers Grimm, perhaps the world’s most celebrated popularizer of fairytales, regarded themselves as vehicles for the expression of pure cultural content. In their quest to solidify German national and literary identity, they consulted commoners, seeking to establish the outlines of a universally German folk tradition. In the introduction to their 1812 collection, Children’s and Household Tales (Kinder-und Hausmärchen), the first of seven editions they would eventually publish, the brothers write that the stories gathered there are “close to the earliest and simplest forms of life,” emanating from an “eternal source.”