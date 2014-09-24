But the truth is, any president is allowed to lackadaisically salute members of the military because he is their boss. And in truth, it’s slightly problematic if a president feels obligated to salute members of the military for any reason other than a sense of courtesy or personal duty.

I say slightly because this isn’t a very big deal, no matter which side of the argument you take. Even some of the GOP operatives pushing the story recognize that. But even if it doesn't quite amount to subversion of civilian control of the military, it’s unhealthy for presidents to feel they have to walk on eggshells around troops. Troops salute the president constantly, because they have to. As tedious as it must be, the president salutes back, because it’s the decent thing to do. But if his hands are tied, it’s ok if he doesn’t return the salute with gusto. That's his prerogative, and rightly so. Even if he’s drinking an arugula smoothie with a double shot of wheat grass.