Between the massive celebrity nude photo hack earlier this month and the threats against Emma Watson following her U.N. speech, high-profile sexism against actresses is, unfortunately, having a moment (even if Watson’s threats turn out to be a hoax). Yet, the reality is that sexism in the film industry is more the rule than the exception—even if it doesn’t always make for such sensational headline fodder. And new research out of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism further reveals the discrimination against women in film.

The study—commissioned by the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and funded in part by the United Nations—examined films for their number of female characters, the roles these women played, how they were sexualized, and the gender of the filmmakers. Eleven countries were selected, based on their status as profitable industry leaders: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Ten popular films, released between 2010 and 2013, were evaluated from each country, as well as ten hybrid U.K./U.S. films.

Stacy Smith, the study’s lead researcher, is an associate professor at USC Annenberg and the director of the school’s Media, Diversity & Social Change Initiative, and she has ample experience conducting studies similar to this one. “We monitor the one hundred top-grossing [U.S.] films each year, so this was a chance to examine what popular films look like in other territories,” Smith wrote in an e-mail. “I wanted to be ahead of what was happening in the industry, to better equip activists and advocates who can ... effect change."

In the global analysis of these 120 films and their 5,800 speaking or named characters, researchers found that women were grossly underrepresented in terms of sheer numbers, and that the female characters that do exist are often portrayed in lower level jobs, with overwhelming attention paid to their physical appearance. According to the study, these numbers are even worse than everyday realities.