Instead, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals embraced a deeply rooted “right to marry” as the starting point for its evisceration of Utah’s ban on same sex marriage. Confronted with a gay Salt Lake City couple denied a marriage license, the court explained “there can be little doubt that the right to marry is a fundamental liberty.” And in flowery selections from previous cases, the court reflected on marriage’s significance: A right to marry is “older than the Bill of Rights” and “implicit in the concept of ordered liberty, such that neither liberty nor justice would exist if [it] were sacrificed.” The central question, then, became the scope of this fundamental right—a right that is older, deeper, and independent of our political processes. If this right includes a right to marry a member of the same sex, then the state laws must fall.

By framing the question this way, the 10th Circuit demonstrated that it wasn’t interested in subjecting a man-made institution (marriage) to constitutional demands of non-discrimination. Other courts asked: Have states created an institution that violates equality? But the judges of the 10th Circuit assumed “marriage” as a preexisting concept already protected by the Constitution, and asked a deeper, and far more radical, question: Do state laws conform to this prior, almost metaphysical, concept of marriage? Like other courts, the 10th Circuit entertained the claim that procreation might somehow be essential to marriage, and that the right to marry might actually be “a right to marry a member of the opposite sex.” And like those other courts, the 10th Circuit found too many contrary examples in precedent and legal structure to accept that proposition. But when looking to precedent and principle, the 10th Circuit was engaged in a fundamentally different project than the other courts. While these other judges acted as investigators seeking inconsistency and animus, the judges of the 10th Circuit were explorers uncovering the shape and contours of an idea.

At first glance, the approach of the 10th Circuit seems more radical, but it is also deeply conservative—in all the right ways. On the one hand, it is welcoming, not only inviting gay couples into humanity’s oldest social institution, but telling them that they have always belonged there. At the same time, it should also be easier for opponents of same-sex marriage to stomach: I would rather be told that the Court disagrees with my metaphysics than be labeled a bigot. And most importantly, it represents a public and explicit affirmation of the centrality of marriage more generally. Marriage, the Court could reaffirm, is older than politics, fundamental to civilization, and implicit in constitutional notions of liberty. Its definition is a reality to be understood, not a legal fiction created in time and restricted at will. It is, to borrow a term from same-sex marriage opponents, sacred. And the cavalier way in which marriage is increasingly approached (or ignored) is an embarrassment. A ruling in the footsteps of the 10th Circuit would be both a more profound embrace of gay couples, and a more universal expression of social values.

Which route will Justice Kennedy eventually take? There is ample precedent for either in his Windsor decision. But his sometimes mocked philosophizing in Planned Parenthood v. Casey (“At the heart of liberty is the right to define one's own concept of existence, of meaning, of the universe, and of the mystery of human life.”) indicates an openness to the approach of the 10th Circuit. This is a good thing.

Twenty five years ago, Andrew Sullivan published his now famous “Here Comes the Groom: A (Conservative) Case for Gay Marriage.” At the time, he argued that gay marriage would be good for gays and good for society. But even Sullivan didn’t suggest that a court decision on the issue might represent one of the great statements of marriage’s metaphysical reality and importance to civilization. But that is what the 10th Circuit has done. The Supreme Court should follow suit.